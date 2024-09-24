Prevalence of Obesity 40.3 Percent in U.S. From August 2021 to August 2023

TUESDAY, Sept. 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of obesity among adults was 40.3 percent during August 2021 to August 2023, according to a September data brief published by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Samuel D. Emmerich, D.V.M., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to examine prevalence estimates of adult obesity and severe obesity during August 2021 to August 2023 by age and sex.

The researchers found that the prevalence of obesity was 40.3 percent in adults during August 2021 to August 2023, with no significant differences seen between men and women. A higher prevalence of obesity was seen for adults ages 40 to 59 years than for those aged 20 to 39 years and 60 years and older. Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher had a lower prevalence of obesity than those with less education. The prevalence of severe obesity was 9.4 percent; in each age group, prevalence was higher for women than men. The age-adjusted prevalence of obesity did not change from 2013-2014 through August 2021-August 2023, while the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 7.7 to 9.7 percent.

"In the United States, the prevalence of obesity in adults remains above the Healthy People 2030 goal of 36.0 percent, but from 2013-2014 through August 2021-August 2023, the age-adjusted prevalence of obesity in adults did not change significantly," the authors write. "Monitoring obesity prevalence is important for understanding trends over time."

