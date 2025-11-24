Public Health

Reduced Arsenic Exposure in Drinking Water Linked to Lower Mortality

Reduction in urinary arsenic linked to significantly lower chronic disease mortality, cancer mortality, CVD mortality
Drink water glass jug with glass on table at garden home
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Mortality
Water Pollution
Chronic Disease
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com