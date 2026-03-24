Public Health

Risk of Heat-Linked Emergency Department Use May Start at Lower Temperatures

Positive association between heat exposure and ED use seen in older adults from ED serving lower-income, minority population
extreme heat
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Heatstroke
Emergencies
Medicaid Insurance
Social Determinants of Health
Heat

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com