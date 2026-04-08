Public Health

SaFETy Score in ED Predicts 12-Month Risk for Firearm Violence

Optimal ROC cut point was a SaFETy score greater than 0, with sensitivity of 83.1 percent, specificity of 62.4 percent
gun violence firearm
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Emergencies
Screening
Safety
Gun Violence
Demographics
Firearms
Young Adult

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