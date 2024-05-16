Salmonella Risk Prompts Recall of Cream Cheese From ALDI, Hy-Vee Stores

THURSDAY, May 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Due to a potential risk for Salmonella, the supermarket chains ALDI and Hy-Vee are recalling brands of cream cheese.

No actual illnesses linked to the products have yet been reported, but Hy-Vee said it is announcing the recall of Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread "out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for contamination with Salmonella." Another Hy-Vee product, bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix, is also being recalled for the same reason.

In its statement, ALDI said it is recalling its Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread "due to potential Salmonella."

Hy-Vee said "the affected products were distributed to Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, and Dollar Fresh Market locations -- as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores -- across the company's eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin."

As to the cream cheese sold at ALDI stores, "the affected products were sold at select ALDI stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin," the supermarket chain said.

Customers who bought any of the recalled products should discard them or return the product to their local ALDI or Hy-Vee stores for a full refund.

More Information -- Hy-Vee

More Information -- ALDI