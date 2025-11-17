Social Needs Screening Improved With Programs Focusing on Smaller Populations

MONDAY, Nov. 17, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Social needs programs focused on smaller, targeted populations are more likely to screen and assist more patients, according to a systematic review published online Nov. 11 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Eva Chang, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Advocate Aurora Research Institute in Milwaukee, and colleagues examined characteristics contributing to implementation of social needs screening and intervention programs in primary care.The review included 23 studies; 17 reported on screening outcomes: 11 and six in populations characterized by a specific condition or health care use and in the general population, respectively. The researchers found that based on four of 17 studies, programs with the highest percentage of patients screened focused on fewer than 500 patients with a particular condition or health care use and received support from additional staff or volunteers. A social need was reported in 10.1 to 100 percent of patients screened. Receipt of assistance or resources was reported in 11 studies; among programs that targeted a smaller population, the percentage of patients receiving assistance or resources was higher. Clinical and health care use outcomes were reported in few studies, with mixed findings."Health care systems would benefit from sharing best practices and conducting systematic evaluations to better define and achieve successful implementation of social needs screening and intervention programs," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter