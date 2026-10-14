Public Health

Surrogates Less Likely to Recommend Life-Sustaining Treatment for Patients With Dementia

In a survey study, surrogates were less likely to recommend LST for patients with versus without dementia, even when advance directives request all care possible
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Caregiving
Dementia
End of Life
Life Support
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