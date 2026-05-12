Public Health

Telemedicine Adoption Not Linked to Changes in Visits, Spending

High-adopting areas had 2.4 percent fewer visits and 0.5 percent lower spending, but differences were not significant
Telehealth
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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health care access
Telemedicine
Telehealth
Healthcare Costs
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