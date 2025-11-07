Tobacco Atlas Offers Insights on Tobacco Use in the United States

FRIDAY, Nov. 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Cigarette smoking has declined in the United States, but still remains the leading preventable cause of cancer death, according to the U.S. Tobacco Atlas released by the American Cancer Society.Researchers from the American Cancer Society released the U.S. Tobacco Atlas, which offers data and insights on tobacco use, control policies, and their impact in the United States.According to the atlas, there was a decrease in cigarette smoking among U.S. adults, from 42 percent in 1965 to 11 percent in 2023. In 2022, only 18.1 percent of eligible adults who currently smoke or formerly smoked were up to date with lung cancer screening. Tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of cancer death in the United States, with tobacco accounting for more than 80 percent of lung cancer deaths. In 2022, the national quit smoking ratio peaked at 62 percent, although a lower number of quit attempts, lower success rates, and greater health risk were seen among adults 45 years and older. Electronic cigarettes are increasing in popularity, especially in states with high cigarette use. Among people who use tobacco, 33 percent use both cigarettes and e-cigarettes. In 2024, 1.63 million youth used e-cigarettes, despite declines; 90 percent preferred flavored products."The U.S. Tobacco Atlas is a powerful tool showcasing not only the toll that tobacco has taken on the U.S., but also the immense progress public health gains have made over the past decades," Nigar Nargis, from the American Cancer Society and lead editor of the report, said in a statement.U.S. Tobacco Atlas.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter