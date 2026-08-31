Unintentional Ingestion of Recreational Drugs Increased, Especially Since 2013

MONDAY, Aug. 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Unintentional ingestion of recreational drugs increased substantially in U.S. children younger than 6 years of age from 2000 to 2024, according to a study published online June 24 in BMC Public Health.Kristen Uskovich, from Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and colleagues investigated the characteristics and trends of unintentional ingestions of recreational drugs by children younger than 6 years old using National Poison Data System data from 2000 to 2024.The researchers found that during the study period, there were 41,612 unintentional ingestions involving recreational drugs among children younger than 6 years reported to U.S. poison centers. Most incidents (57.6 percent) were among children younger than 3 years old, involving a single substance (95.9 percent), and occurred in a residence (96.4 percent). Half of children (50.6 percent) experienced no or minor effects, but 5.0 percent had a major effect and there were six deaths. Major effects were more likely among children younger than 3 years old versus children 3 to 5 years old (relative risk [RR], 1.54), as was being admitted to a critical care unit (RR, 1.23). Cannabinoids most commonly accounted for ingestions (84.7 percent), followed by stimulants (8.4 percent), psychedelics (3.5 percent), opioids (2.8 percent), and dissociative agents (0.6 percent). Compared with all other substances combined, ingestions involving opioids (RR, 2.60), stimulants (RR, 2.16), and dissociative agents (RR, 1.59) were more likely to be admitted to a critical care unit. For ingestion of recreational drugs, rates per 100,000 U.S. children younger than 6 years old increased 3,307 percent (from 1.05 in 2000 to 35.91 in 2024), with a rapid increase beginning in 2013, especially involving edible marijuana and psilocybin products."Additional efforts are needed to prevent these unintentional ingestions among this vulnerable population, including education of parents and caregivers, promotion of safe storage practices, and implementation and enforcement of child safety-focused public policy," senior author Gary Smith, M.D., Dr.P.H., also from Nationwide Children's, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter