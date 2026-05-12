Public Health

U.S. Has Higher Excess Death Rate Than Other High-Income Countries

Circulatory and metabolic diseases accounted for 52 percent of excess U.S. deaths in 2022
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Mortality
Alcohol Abuse
Suicide
Overdose
Cardiometabolic
Cardiovascular
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