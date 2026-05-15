Public Health

U.S. Hospitalizations for Heat-Related Illness Increasing

Black adults experienced a steeper increase than White adults; similar trends seen for Hispanics and Whites
heat temperature
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heatstroke
Race
Social Determinants of Health
Ethnicity
Hospitalization
Heat
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