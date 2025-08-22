Public Health

Vaping Tied to Increased Risk for Smoking, Other Harms in Young People

Associations seen for vaping and subsequent smoking, substance use, asthma, cough, injuries, and poor mental health
smoke smoking cigarettes vape
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Respiratory Problems
Vape
Cigarette Smoking
Electronic Cigarettes
Young Adult

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com