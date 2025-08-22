Vaping Tied to Increased Risk for Smoking, Other Harms in Young People

FRIDAY, Aug. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- There are consistent associations between vaping and negative outcomes in young people, including subsequent smoking, substance use, and poor physical and mental health, according to a review published online Aug. 19 in Tobacco Control.Su Golder, Ph.D., from the University of York in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to evaluate potential harms from electronic cigarettes in young people.Based on 56 included reviews, the researchers observed a consistent, significant association between vaping and smoking initiation, supporting a causal relationship (pooled odds ratios [ORs] of 1.50 to 26.01; 21 systematic reviews), most of which suggested that young people using e-cigarettes are about three times more likely than those not using them to initiate smoking. Five systematic reviews showed a substantial association between e-cigarettes and substance use, including marijuana (pooled ORs, 2.72 to 6.04), alcohol (pooled ORs, 4.50 to 6.67), and binge drinking (pooled ORs, 4.51 to 6.73). The most common respiratory outcome was asthma, with consistent associations observed (diagnosis: ORs, 1.20 to 1.36; exacerbation: OR, 1.44). There were associations seen between vaping and suicidal outcomes in three systematic reviews, while six noted associations with injuries, predominantly explosion incidents. Other harmful outcomes included pneumonia, bronchitis, lower total sperm counts, dizziness, headaches, migraines, and oral health harms, although this evidence was largely derived from limited surveys or case series/reports.“The consistency in the evidence is striking," Golder said in a statement. "Across multiple studies, young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke in the future. These findings support stronger public health measures to protect teens from the risks associated with vaping.”Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter