Public Health

Withdrawal From Medetomidine Increasingly Seen in ICUs

Simultaneously, the number of opioid use disorder-related hospitalizations requiring dexmedetomidine administration rose fivefold
ventilator intubation ICU
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Emergencies
Intensive Care
Fentanyl
Opioid Use Disorder
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