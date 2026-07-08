Public Health

Young Adults Missing Out on Having a Primary Care Clinician, Annual Checkups

Doctors say skipping annual checkups can result in missed screenings and missed preventive care
Young woman talks to doctor, thyroid cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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