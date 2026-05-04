Pulmonology

50 Large TB Outbreaks Identified in 23 States During 2017 to 2023

About one-quarter of large outbreak-related cases ID'd through contact tracing; they less often had clinical markers of highly infectious disease
lung pneumonia thoracic chest tuberculosis tb
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Tuberculosis
Infectious Disease
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