Pulmonology

ATS: AD109 Beneficial for OSA in Patients Unable to Use Positive Airway Pressure

Significant improvement seen in measures of disease severity and oxygenation for AD109 versus placebo
sleep apnea
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Respiratory Problems
Strattera
Sleep Apnea
Medication
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