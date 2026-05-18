Pulmonology

ATS: City-Wide Mold Intervention Can Reduce ED Asthma Visits

Groups of residents with larger reductions in mold complaints had larger reductions in asthma emergency department visits
mold
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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