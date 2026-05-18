Pulmonology

ATS: Tezepelumab Reduces Asthma Exacerbations Across Asthma Phenotypes

Decrease seen in annualized asthma exacerbation rate overall and across asthma phenotypes and underrepresented populations
inhaler asthma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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