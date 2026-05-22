Pulmonology

Azithromycin No Benefit for Preschoolers Presenting With Wheeze

Azithromycin does not reduce the severity of wheezing-related symptoms in children aged 18 to 59 months
child lung stethoscope
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Journal
Respiratory Problems
Antibiotics
Children
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