Pulmonology

Budesonide-Formoterol More Effective Than Salbutamol for Preventing Asthma Attacks in Children

Similar safety profile seen in children with mild asthma aged 5 to 15 years
Child asthma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Asthma
Respiratory Problems
Prescription Drugs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com