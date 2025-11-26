Cannabis Use Disorder Adversely Affects Inpatient Asthma Outcomes

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with cannabis use disorder (CUD) admitted for asthma have an increased risk of severe asthma exacerbations and inpatient mortality, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in Cureus.Using data for asthma admissions from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample database, Samuel Sule-Saa, from the Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and colleagues examined the association between CUD and asthma outcomes, focusing on mortality and morbidity trends between 2016 and 2021. A total of 552,160 cases of asthma hospitalization were classified into CUD and non-CUD cases; 4.2 percent of patients had comorbid CUD.The researchers found that patients with CUD were younger (mean, 35.3 versus 51.4 years) and were mainly male. Patients with CUD had significantly greater odds of in-hospital mortality (adjusted odds ratio, 2.40). There was an association observed between CUD and increased odds of severe exacerbations/status asthmaticus (odds ratio, 2.39); after adjustment, the association was attenuated (adjusted odds ratio, 1.35). After adjustment, total hospital charges were significantly higher in the CUD group (coefficient, 2,091.31). No significant difference was seen between the groups in the length of stay."The results highlight the importance of screening for CUD in asthma patients, addressing social determinants of health, and implementing public health policies to mitigate the adverse impact of cannabis use on respiratory health," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter