Pulmonology

Cat Exposure Not Linked to Asthma Severity, Exacerbations in Children

Findings seen in children with established asthma and allergy in nationwide cohort in Sweden
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Asthma
Pets
Allergies
Children
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