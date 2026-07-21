Cognitive, Manual Impairment Tied to Unacceptable Inhaler Technique

TUESDAY, July 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Cognitive function, manual dexterity, and breathing ability all play an important role in helping people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) use their inhalers correctly, according to a study published online May 27 in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society.Donald A. Mahler, M.D., from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire, and colleagues assessed how patient factors, including cognitive function, manual dexterity, and inhalational ability, are independently associated with inhaler technique and bronchodilation. The analysis included 503 stable outpatients with COPD.The researchers found that 71 percent had acceptable inhaler technique. There were independent association for cognitive impairment (Mini-Mental State Examination score <24; 10.3 percent prevalence), nonfunctional manual dexterity (Functional Dexterity Test >50 seconds; 34.8 percent prevalence), and suboptimal peak inspiratory flow (<60 L/min; 20.5 percent prevalence) with unacceptable inhaler technique (two or more items unsatisfactory). Forced expiratory volume in one second increased from baseline by 105 mL and 69 mL in patients with acceptable and unacceptable inhaler technique, respectively. Only satisfactory performance of the "Hold your breath" technique item showed statistical increases in lung function versus unsatisfactory performance."Our findings reinforce that selecting the right inhaled medication delivery system requires more than understanding a person's lung function alone," Mahler said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies including Theravance Biopharma and Viatris, which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter