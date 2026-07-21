Pulmonology

Cognitive, Manual Impairment Tied to Unacceptable Inhaler Technique

Authors say these factors should be considered when selecting medication delivery system for patients with COPD
asthma allergies inhaler
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Respiratory Problems
COPD
Cognitive Function
Medication
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