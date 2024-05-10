Daily Mobility Leads to Better ICU Outcomes

FRIDAY, May 10, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- More out-of-bed mobility interventions for critically ill patients are associated with better intensive care unit (ICU) outcomes, according to a study published online May 1 in the American Journal of Critical Care.

Sarina A. Fazio, Ph.D., R.N., from UC Davis Health in Sacramento, California, and colleagues examined associations between daily doses of out-of-bed mobility and patient outcomes in ICUs. The analysis included electronic record data from seven adult ICUs in an academic quarternary hospital (8,609 adults from 2015 through 2018).

The researchers found that patients were mobilized out of bed on 46.5 percent of ICU days and were eligible for mobility interventions on a median of 2.0 of 2.7 ICU days. For all patients, median out-of-bed events per mobility-eligible day were 0.5. Mechanical ventilation duration decreased by 10 percent for every unit increase in out-of-bed events per mobility-eligible day before extubation. Additionally, daily mobility increased ICU stays by 4 percent but decreased hospital stays by 5 percent. There were differences in effect sizes among ICUs.

"Our findings support a dose-response relationship between mobility and specific patient outcomes," Fazio said in a statement. "Associations differed across ICU patient populations, raising important questions as to how frequently, how intensively, and for how long therapy should be provided for people in different units."

