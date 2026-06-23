Pulmonology

Daily Walking May Worsen Cough in COPD When Black Carbon Is High

Longer walking duration linked to higher cough and expectoration only on days with high BC concentrations
Daily Walking May Worsen Cough in COPD When Black Carbon Is High
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Air Pollution
Walking Exercise
COPD
Coughing
logo
www.healthday.com