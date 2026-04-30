Eating Legumes, Soy Products May Improve COPD Symptoms

THURSDAY, April 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Higher intake of legumes and soy products is associated with fewer chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) symptoms among former smokers, according to a study published online Feb. 23 in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases.Daniel C. Belz, M.D., from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues examined whether isoflavones -- phenolic compounds in legumes and soy products -- are associated with a reduced risk for COPD symptoms. The analysis included 99 former smokers with COPD followed for six months.The researchers found that at baseline, the participants had a mean age of 66.4 years, forced expiratory volume in 1 second percentage predicted of 49.8 percent, and a mean isoflavone intake of 1.8 mg. Each one standard deviation increase in total isoflavone intake was associated with lower COPD Assessment Test (β = –2.0), Clinical COPD Questionnaire (β = –0.2), and Ease of Cough and Sputum Clearance (β = –0.7) scores. Additionally, each one standard deviation increase in total isoflavone intake was associated with 7.4 percent lower urinary 11-dehydro-thromboxane B2 concentration. There was a trend observed toward better St. George's Respiratory Questionnaire scores. There was no association seen between isoflavones and modified Medical Research Council scores or exacerbations."Increased isoflavone intake was associated with improved respiratory morbidity and reduced platelet activation, suggesting a potential dietary pathway influencing COPD morbidity," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter