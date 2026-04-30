Pulmonology

Eating Legumes, Soy Products May Improve COPD Symptoms

Isoflavones in these foods may reduce inflammation for people with COPD
lung COPD patient doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
COPD
Food and Nutrition
Smoking
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