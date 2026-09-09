Pulmonology

ERS: COPD Genetic Risk Tied to Childhood Lung Function in Polluted Areas

Children in highest tertiles of PM2.5 and NO2 had decrease in tPTEF/tE FEV1 z-score in association with increase in COPD polygenic risk score
lung disease concept
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Air Pollution
Genetics
Respiratory Problems
COPD
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