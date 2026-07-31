Exacerbation Risk Profiles Vary With House Dust Mite Sensitization in Pediatric Asthma

FRIDAY, July 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For children with asthma, exacerbation risk is associated with distinct profiles depending on house dust mite (HDM) sensitization status, according to a study published online July 16 in the International Journal of Occupational Medicine and Environmental Health.Katarzyna Gmachowska, M.D., from the Medical University of Lodz in Poland, and colleagues conducted a retrospective observational study involving 80 children with allergic rhinitis and asthma. Patients were stratified based on frequency of exacerbations (fewer than two versus two or more over 12 months) and HDM sensitization. Participants underwent assessments, including spirometry (forced expiratory volume in one second [FEV₁], FEV₁/forced vital capacity [FVC]), fractional exhaled nitric oxide, peripheral blood eosinophil count, and serum soluble receptor for advanced glycation end products (sRAGE). In addition, asthma control and sinonasal symptoms were evaluated.The researchers found that more frequent exacerbations correlated with higher sRAGE concentrations and greater activity limitation due to sinonasal symptoms in children without sensitization to HDM. Frequent exacerbations in HDM-sensitized children were associated with lower FEV1, reduced FEV1/FVC, and poorer asthma control. In children with poorer asthma control, greater severity of sinonasal symptoms was observed."These findings highlight the role of upper respiratory tract symptoms and novel biomarkers of inflammation in identifying children at increased risk of asthma exacerbations," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter