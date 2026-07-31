Pulmonology

Exacerbation Risk Profiles Vary With House Dust Mite Sensitization in Pediatric Asthma

In HDM-sensitized children, frequent exacerbations were associated with lower FEV1, FEV1/FVC, poorer asthma control
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Inflammation
Journal
Asthma
Allergies
Nasal Allergies
Biomarkers
Children
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