Pulmonology

FDA Approves Papzimeos for Adults With Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Papzimeos is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis
injector
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Hpv
Respiratory Problems
FDA approvals
Prescription Drugs
Drug Approvals

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com