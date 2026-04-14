Pulmonology

Few Adults With CAP Meet Eligibility Criteria for Short-Course Antibiotics

30-day adjusted risk ratios for short- versus long-course antibiotic therapy not significant for mortality, readmission, urgent visit
senior patient doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pneumonia
Mortality
Antibiotics
Hospitalization

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