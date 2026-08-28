Pulmonology

Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide Elevated in Pediatric Chest Tightness Variant Asthma

Children with CTVA also have lower parameters of small airway function including FEV1/FVC, peak expiratory flow
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Asthma
Respiratory Problems
Diagnosis
Children
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