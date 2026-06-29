Pulmonology

Gaps Exist in Clinician Communications About Wildfire Smoke Risk

Findings based on interviews of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
wildfire
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Air Pollution
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