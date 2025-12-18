Guideline-Concordant Care Rate ~60 Percent After Positive Lung Cancer Screen in Seniors

THURSDAY, Dec. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Among persons with a first positive lung cancer screening result at age 65 years or older, the rate of guideline-concordant care is 59.7 percent overall, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Paul F. Pinsky, Ph.D., from the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues examined the use of diagnostic tests after positive results on lung cancer screening in a retrospective cohort study involving 64,555 persons with a first positive screening result on low-dose computed tomography at age 65 years or older with Medicare fee-for-service coverage.The researchers found that the rate of guideline-concordant care was 59.7 percent overall and increased as Lung-RADS score increased: 49.2, 68.6, 74.1, and 79.5 percent for scores of 3, 4A, 4B, and 4X, respectively. In 32.3 percent of participants, care was less intensive than recommended, generally decreasing with Lung-RADS score: 39.3, 24.7, 25.9, and 20.5 percent for scores of 3, 4A, 4B, and 4X, respectively. The rates of more intensive care were 11.5 and 6.7 percent for scores of 3 and 4A, respectively. Non-Hispanic Black persons, those who currently smoked, and those undergoing baseline screening had significantly higher rates of less intensive care among participants with Lung-RADS scores of 3 and 4A. Overall, 12.4 percent of participants had a lung cancer diagnosis within one year. In 16.2 percent of all participants and 7.3 percent of those without eventual lung cancer, invasive procedures were done."These findings can inform areas where research and quality improvement endeavors could substantially improve lung cancer screening outcomes," the authors write.Several authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter