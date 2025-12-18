Pulmonology

Guideline-Concordant Care Rate ~60 Percent After Positive Lung Cancer Screen in Seniors

Rate of guideline-concordant care was 59.7 percent overall and increased with increasing Lung-RADS score in adults 65 years or older
Radiologist lungs CT
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Lung Cancer
Cancer Screenings

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com