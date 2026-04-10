Pulmonology

High Night-to-Night Variability in OSA Linked to Increased Odds of MACCE

Odds of nonfatal major adverse cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events increased in association with high variability
sleep apnea CPAP
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Stroke
Sleep Apnea
Cardiovascular
Vascular

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