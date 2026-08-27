Higher Short-Term Exposure to Pollen Linked to Lower FEV1 in COPD

THURSDAY, Aug. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Higher short-term exposure to ambient pollen is associated with lower forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) among people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study published in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, the journal of the COPD Foundation.James P. Healy, M.P.H., from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues examined whether short-term exposure to higher concentrations of ambient pollen is associated with changes in lung function in 30 people with COPD, contributing 1,808 observations. Participants completed four clinic visits over one year and performed daily spirometry during four 30-day seasonal periods. The associations of short-term pollen exposure with FEV1 and forced vital capacity were assessed.The researchers observed an association for pollen exposure at lag 3 day with lower FEV1 (−5.5 mL per interquartile range pollen increase). A similar association with lower FEV1 was seen for cumulative three-day pollen exposure (−4.9 mL). Participants with higher C-reactive protein and a diagnosis of asthma had greater associations of pollen and FEV1."We found that not only does pollen exposure have a negative impact on lung function, but when combined with air pollution, the negative effects are even stronger," senior author Mary B. Rice, M.D., M.P.H., also from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said in a statement. "On high pollen days, people with COPD can reduce their exposure by watching pollen forecasts, staying indoors, and using an air purifier."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter