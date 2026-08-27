Pulmonology

Higher Short-Term Exposure to Pollen Linked to Lower FEV1 in COPD

Higher short-term exposure to ambient pollen in the preceding three days was associated with lower FEV1
lung COPD patient doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Asthma
Air Pollution
COPD
Environmental Health
Allergy
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