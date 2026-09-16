Pulmonology

Longer Reproductive Lifespan Tied to Lower Bronchiectasis Risk in Postmenopausal Women

Findings seen in those without a history of hormone therapy use
lung COPD patient doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Respiratory Problems
Women's Health
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Fertility
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