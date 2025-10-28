Pulmonology

Lower Eosinophil Count Linked to Mortality in Patients With Acute COPD Exacerbation in ICU

Researcher says incorporating eosinophil counts into ICU triage or management protocols may help identify high-risk patients more accurately
hospital nursing home ICU
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mortality
Intensive Care
COPD
Blood Test
Hospitalization
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com