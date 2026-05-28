Pulmonology

Multimorbidity Common in Patients With Severe Asthma

Sinonasal-associated and no specific cluster alignment were the most common multimorbidity phenotypes
asthma respiratory inhaler COPD
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Mental Health
Asthma
Obesity
Eczema
Weight Gain
Allergies
Steroids
Gerd
Sinus Problems
Osteoporosis
Polyps
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