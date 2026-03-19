Pulmonology

Muscle Loss Worse in Individuals With COPD, Coexisting Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Indices of sleep-disordered breathing exhibited significant inverse associations with functional performance, muscle quality
cpap sleep apnea
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Muscle Problems
COPD
Sleep Apnea

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