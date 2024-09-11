Preclinical Blood Test IDs Risk for Respiratory Death, Incident COPD

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A proteomic signature indicating increased respiratory susceptibility identifies the risk for respiratory death, incident chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and respiratory exacerbations, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Gabrielle Y. Liu, M.D., from the UC Davis School of Medicine in Sacramento, California, and colleagues examined whether a proteomic risk score trained on accelerated decline in lung function can predict the risk for future respiratory disease and mortality in CARDIA, a population-based cohort starting in young adulthood. To identify accelerated and normal decline trajectories, longitudinal measurement of forced expiratory volume in 1 second percent predicted was used. Protein aptamers associated with an accelerated decline trajectory were identified. The proteomic respiratory susceptibility score was derived based on these circulating proteins and applied to the U.K. Biobank and COPDGene.

The researchers found an independent association for a higher susceptibility score with all-cause mortality (hazard ratios [HR], 1.56 and 1.75 in the U.K. Biobank and COPDGene); respiratory mortality (HR, 2.39 and 1.81 in the U.K. Biobank and COPDGene); incident COPD (HR, 1.84 in the U.K. Biobank); incident respiratory exacerbation (odds ratio [OR], 1.10 in COPDGene); and incident exacerbation requiring hospitalization (OR, 1.17 in COPDGene).

"The proteins identified in this study show promise as biomarkers for impaired respiratory health. Further study to elucidate their utility as modifiable targets for the prevention and interception of chronic lung disease in at-risk populations is warranted," the authors write.

The COPDGene study is funded by contributions from several pharmaceutical companies.

