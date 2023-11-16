Prevalence of COPD Stable Overall From 2011 to 2021

THURSDAY, Nov. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- From 2011 to 2021, there was no change in the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) overall, but increases were seen among adults aged ≥75 years, those in micropolitan counties, and among current or former smokers, according to research published in the Nov. 17 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Yong Liu, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and colleagues assessed trends and differences in self-reported physician-diagnosed COPD prevalence among U.S. adults using data from the 2011 to 2021 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

The researchers observed no significant change in age-standardized prevalence of COPD from 2011 to 2021 (6.1 to 6.0 percent). For most states and subgroups, prevalence was stable; however, among adults aged 18 to 44 years, prevalence decreased significantly (average annual percentage change [AAPC], −2.0 percent), and it increased significantly among those aged ≥75 years, those living in micropolitan counties, and among current or former smokers (AAPCs, 1.3, 0.8, 1.5, and 1.2 percent, respectively). Among women, adults aged ≥65 years, those with a lower education level, those unable to work, those living in rural areas, and ever smokers, the prevalence of COPD remained elevated.

"Strategies can be tailored to address the prevention of COPD-related risk factors and the needs of adults disproportionately affected by COPD, including persons aged ≥75 years, those who ever smoked, and residents of rural areas," the authors write.

