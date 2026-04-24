Pulmonology

Proximal Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Beneficial for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Significantly more treated patients achieved primary end point of >50 percent improvement in AHI and AHI <20 events/hour
sleep apnea
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Therapy & Procedures
Sleep
Sleep Apnea

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