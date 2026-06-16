Racial, Ethnic Differences Seen in Inhaler Use for Asthma in U.S. Adults

TUESDAY, June 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Racial and ethnic differences are seen in inhaler use for asthma among U.S. adults, according to a research letter published online May 18 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Jing Ren, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined how demographic, socioeconomic, clinical, and health care access factors may contribute to observed differences in inhaler use using pooled Medical Expenditure Panel Survey data from 2014 to 2023 for U.S. adults who reported medical care for asthma.A total of 10,516 adults with asthma were identified, with notable variation in sociodemographic and health care utilization factors by race and ethnicity. The researchers found that compared with other racial and ethnic groups, a greater proportion of White adults utilized inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), long-acting β-agonist (LABA), and long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) inhalers, and fewer reported short-acting β-agonist use. After adjustment for socioeconomic and health care access, lower probabilities of ICS use among Black adults and lower probabilities of LABA use among Black and Hispanic adults were attenuated. The probabilities of ICS and LABA use remained lower among Asian versus White adults after full adjustment, as did the probabilities of LAMA use among Black and Hispanic versus White adults."These findings highlight the need for multilevel, equity-informed interventions to improve asthma care. Addressing the root causes of structural determinants of health remains essential, but strategies such as ensuring affordable drug pricing and expanding access to specialty care may improve asthma management in the near term," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter