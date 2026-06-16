Pulmonology

Racial, Ethnic Differences Seen in Inhaler Use for Asthma in U.S. Adults

After full adjustment, probabilities of inhaled corticosteroid, LABA use remained lower for Asian versus White adults
asthma inhaler senior
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Race
Asthma
Disparities
Prescription Drugs
Steroids
health care access
Social Determinants of Health
Ethnicity
Health Care Utilization
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