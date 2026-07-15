Pulmonology

Significant Changes in Voice Noted During Exacerbation of Asthma, COPD

Decrease seen in duration of sustained vowels, while shimmer and noise-to-harmonics ratio increased
asthma inhaler
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Asthma
COPD
Ears, Nose, and Throat
Biomarkers
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