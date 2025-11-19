Smokers With Low Lung Function Have Worse Survival, More Chronic Morbidities

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers with low lung function (LLF) without airflow obstruction have reduced survival and an increased risk for chronic morbidities, according to a study published in the September issue of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases.Yohannes Tesfaigzi, Ph.D., from Mass General Brigham in Boston, and colleagues examined whether smokers with LLF have an increased risk for developing health problems and mortality over time. The analysis included 830 current and ever smokers (aged 40 to 60 years) participating in the Lovelace Smokers' Cohort.The researchers found that in the overall cohort (LLF: 277; high lung function [HLF]: 277), survival was higher for the HLF versus LLF cohort (hazard ratio, 0.49). LLF was associated with increased prevalence of wheeze, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung diseases, diabetes, and worse health status at the 17-year follow-up."Spirometry is a simple way health care providers can identify people with LLF earlier in life, especially for those with a smoking history," Tesfaigzi said in a statement. "Identifying individuals 'at risk' would allow health care providers to focus sooner on interventions, such as smoking cessation programs, that we know can slow lung function decline and make a positive impact on people's long-term health."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter