Pulmonology

Strong Links Found for Nighttime Heat Wave Definitions and Asthma Exacerbations

No significant association seen with exacerbations for extreme heat definition used by Baltimore City's Code Red system
A thermometer measuring 40 C° and over 100 F°
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Emergencies
Asthma
Environment
Allergies
Neighborhood
Social Determinants of Health
Heat
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