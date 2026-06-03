Pulmonology

Tezepelumab Reduces Need for Oral Corticosteroids in Adults With Asthma

Greater reductions from baseline in daily oral corticosteroid dose seen with tezepelumab versus placebo
asthma inhaler
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Asthma
Respiratory Problems
Prescription Drugs
Steroids
Biologics
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