Pulmonology

Use of SAMA, SABA Linked to Cardiovascular Events, Mortality in Asthma, COPD

SAMA and SABA + SAMA use associated with increased risk for heart failure, arrhythmia, and mortality versus no use
woman using asthma inhaler
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Attack
Asthma
Stroke
Mortality
COPD
Heart Failure
Pharmacy
Cardiovascular
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