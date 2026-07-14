Pulmonology

Vitamin A, D May Aid Asthma Outcomes

In adults and children, vitamin A linked to better lung function
vitamin d
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Vitamins and Minerals
Asthma
Respiratory Problems
Vitamin D
logo
www.healthday.com